Senate President congratulates Buhari, APC on election tribunal victory

PRESIDENT OF THE SENATE: Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan Ph.D, CON
The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) on their victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The tribunal on Wednesday in Abuja dismissed the petition by the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and affirmed the reelection of Mr Buhari.

Hailing the development, Mr Lawan said: “The judgment of the tribunal has again put a judicial seal on the mandate freely given to the president by the Nigerian people in the February 23 presidential election.”

He urged the president to take the affirmation of his election “as a reminder of the confidence of Nigerians in his capacity to continue to lead Nigeria towards its manifest destiny of greatness.”

He said the Nigerian people have great expectations from the Next Level Agenda of the president and further pledged the full cooperation of the National Assembly with the Executive in the pursuit of the best interest of the Nigerian people.

Mr Lawan also commended the petitioners for using the judicial window prescribed by the constitution in seeking redress for their grievances and urged them to join hands with the government and the Nigerian people in the task of nation-building.

