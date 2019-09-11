Yahaya Bello, Gbajabiamila congratulate President Buhari on tribunal victory

Related News

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the Presidential Elections Petition Tribunal (PEPT) on Wednesday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Onogwu, the governor hailed the tribunal’s verdict affirming the president’s victory in the 2019 presidential polls.

The presidential election tribunal on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The judgment by the five-member tribunal was read by Garba Mohammed.

The tribunal ruled each of the five arguments by the PDP and Mr Abubakar against them.

Mr Mohammed said the petitioners failed to prove their petition beyond reasonable doubt and the petition was dismissed in its entirety.

In the congratulatory message, the governor said the judiciary has again proved itself strong in the protection of democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria.

Similarly, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, also congratulated the president on his victory at the tribunal.

The Speaker also congratulated the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the victory.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker applauded the judiciary, especially members of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, for doing their job without fear or favour.

“I am elated to congratulate the President on his victory at the tribunal. Ab initio, I had no doubt whatsoever in my mind that the President would come out victorious, considering the massive support Nigerians gave the President before and during the February 23 Presidential Election.

“May I also congratulate the Nigerian Judiciary for living up to expectations by doing the right thing. With this judgment, a precedent has been set for electoral matters in the country,” the speaker said.

Mr Gbajabiamila equally commended PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for peacefully testing the country’s laws.