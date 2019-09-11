Atiku, PDP to challenge tribunal judgement – Counsel

Related News

One of the lawyers to Atiku Abubakar has said that the opposition presidential candidate will appeal Wednesday’s ruling of the presidential election petition tribunal.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the election tribunal on Wednesday dismissed the petition by Mr Abubakar and his party, PDP.

The five-member panel of the tribunal unanimously ruled to dismissed the petition, saying the petitioners did not prove them beyond a reasonable doubt.

Speaking on the judgement, Mike Ozekhome, one of the lawyers representing the petitioners, said they would “challenge the ‘misevaluation’ of critical evidence in the judgement.”

“That we’re appealing to the Supreme Court is as certain as death,” Mr Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said.