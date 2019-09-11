Atiku, PDP to challenge tribunal judgement – Counsel

Mr. Atiku Abubakar (Photo Credit: concisenews.global)
Mr. Atiku Abubakar (Photo Credit: concisenews.global)

One of the lawyers to Atiku Abubakar has said that the opposition presidential candidate will appeal Wednesday’s ruling of the presidential election petition tribunal.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the election tribunal on Wednesday dismissed the petition by Mr Abubakar and his party, PDP.

The five-member panel of the tribunal unanimously ruled to dismissed the petition, saying the petitioners did not prove them beyond a reasonable doubt.

Speaking on the judgement, Mike Ozekhome, one of the lawyers representing the petitioners, said they would “challenge the ‘misevaluation’ of critical evidence in the judgement.”

“That we’re appealing to the Supreme Court is as certain as death,” Mr Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said.

Advertisement

Tribunal Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.