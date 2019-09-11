Atiku, PDP presented no evidence of non-compliance – Tribunal

and
Mr. Atiku Abubakar (Photo Credit: concisenews.global)
Mr. Atiku Abubakar (Photo Credit: concisenews.global)

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday said Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party did not present before it any evidence to show that the 2019 presidential election was not conducted in compliance to the Electoral Act.

Justice Garba Mohammed, reading the decision, noted a number of allegations brought forward by the petitioners to back their claim of massive non-compliance to electoral guidelines across the nation.

He said some of the issues raised include “non-holding of elections in some polling units, cancelation of results, over voting, inflation and deflation of votes among other things.

“The petitioners have a duty to prove all the allegations which are criminal in nature beyond reasonable doubt.

“The petitioners pleaded that so many of their agents were situated in various polling units and that members of the first respondents connived with security agents to conduct massive rigging.

READ ALSO: Tribunal dismisses INEC application against Atiku, PDP

“They also alleged that no real voting took place in Dekina Local Government Area, among others,” the judge said.

The judge, however, added that the PDP failed to call the polling unit agents who would have testified that they were arrested harassed or affected by the violence pictured by the petitioners.

“There is no admissible evidence on record to support the petitioner’s allegations,” the court ruled.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

“Like I had mentiined, there is no admissible evidence to link the witnesses with the allegations of non-compliance to the electoral act or of corruption,” the court said.

Advertisement

Tribunal Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.