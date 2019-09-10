U23 AFCON: Nigeria qualifies after big win over Sudan

Related News

The Nigeria Olympic Eagles are through to the 2019 U23 AFCON following their 5-0 defeat of Sudan on Tuesday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

Having lost the first leg in Omdurman by a lone goal, the Nigeria U23s progressed with a 5-1 aggregate scoreline.

A brace from Effiong Ndifreke and one each from Taiwo Awoniyi, Sunday Faleye, and Ibrahim Sunusi sealed Nigeria’s place at the forthcoming tournament billed to be held in Egypt later in the year.

It was Awoniyi that put the Nigeria U23 team ahead just eight minutes after kickoff.

Effiong Ndifreke scored Nigeria’s second goal through a beautiful header in the 28th minute and the Akwa United forward added another one to put Nigeria 3-0 ahead into half time.

After the break, Coach Imama Amapakabo brought in Sunday Faleye for Muyiwa Olabiran in the 63rd minute. And three minutes after coming in, Faleye made his presence count as he scored Nigeria’s fourth goal.

The Nigeria League joint-top scorer Ibrahim Sunusi put the icing on the cake for Nigeria as he made it five goals late into the second half.

With Nigeria’s qualification for the AFCON U23 tournament to be hosted they would be hoping to defend their title as well as fight for a spot at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

