Tribunal sacks PDP Rep

Related News

The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, on Monday sacked the candidate of the member representing Ikwo\Ezza South Federal Constituency, Lazarus Ogbee.

Mr Ogbee was declared winner of the election conducted on February 23 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC had declared PDP winner with 31,296 votes while it said Mr Chinedu Ogar of All Progressive Congress APC, scored 27,700 votes.

But the tribunal headed by Justice Sika Henry Aprioku disagreed.

It instead declared his opponent and plaintiff in the matter, Mr Ogar of the APC, as the winner of the election.

Mr Ogar had gone to court to challenge the results of the election claiming that his votes were erroneously reduced by INEC to favour Mr Ogbee.

READ ALSO:

The court agreed with him and restored over 8000 votes earlier canceled by INEC in some wards Ikwo and in Onueke Urban in Ezza South.

The final results of the election should be 36,238 votes for the APC as against PDP’s 33,263 votes.

Advertisement

The Tribunal also directed INEC to immediately issue the APC candidate certificate of return and withdraw the one issued earlier to the PDP candidate.

More details later.