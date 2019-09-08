Nigerian senator involved in auto crash responding to treatment – Aide

Nigerian senate chambers where senators attend plenary
Nigerian senate chambers

Nicholas Tofowomo, representing Ondo South Senatorial District, who was involved in an auto crash on September 5, is in good condition and responding to treatment in hospital, Olumide Akunrinlola, the senator’s media aide has said.

Mr Akunrinlola, in a statement on Sunday in Okitipupa, said that no life was lost in the unfortunate auto accident which involved four people.

He said: “I can confirm to you that the senator and other occupants in the vehicle are responding to treatments.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the accident occurred at Igbara Oke along Ilesha – Akure road in Ondo state when the victims were on their way to Ibadan for a function.

Nicholas Tofowomo [Photo: The Guardian Nigeria]
Other victims of the accident are Banji Okunomo, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant for the 2020 state elections and two other women party stalwarts.

(NAN)

