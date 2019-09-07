Côte d’Ivoire wants Nigeria’s Adesina reelected AfDB president

Akinwumi Adesina, President, African Development Bank
Akinwumi Adesina, President, African Development Bank Photo: AfDB

President Alassane Ouattara of Côte d’ Ivoire has appointed Adama Koné, Minister of Economic and Financial Affairs to support the re-election of Akinwumi Adesina as President of the Africa Development Bank (AfDB).

Mr Quattara said this at the first Council of Ministers of the country’s new government team on Friday.

He explained that Mr Koné, a former minister of Economy and Finance, was reappointed to represent the country as the Executive Director in AfDB to support and “work for Adesina’s re-election”.

According to him, Mr Adesina deserves a second term because of the great job he is doing.

“For my new ministers, I will like to congratulate the new Ministers and Secretaries of State who have just joined the government team.

“You are men and women of experience, committed people, I am convinced that you will make an important contribution to the daily action of the government.

“As you have seen, we have expanded the government to reflect the diversity of our country. Thus, almost all regions of Côte d’Ivoire are represented.

“One of the major changes is the split of the Ministry of Interior and Security, this was the case from 1991 to 2011.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

“The separation of these two Ministries seems necessary considering the importance of the challengesin our country,” he explained.

He said the Ministry of Security and Civil Protection would deal with security threats and the fight against terrorism, in liaison with the Ministry of Defence.

“I will like to say that this new government is a mission government. Your mission will be to work tirelessly to improve the welfare of our fellow citizens.

“I therefore, count on each and every one of you to be on ground, alongside our people,” he added. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.