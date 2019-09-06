Why Fayemi, El-Rufai, Emir Sanusi were in South Africa

and
L-R: Kaduna State governor Nasiru El-Rufai, Emir of Kano State HRH Sanusi Lamido and, Governor of Ekiti state Kayode Fayemi in South Africa. [PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter.com]
L-R: Kaduna State governor Nasiru El-Rufai, Emir of Kano State HRH Sanusi Lamido and, Governor of Ekiti state Kayode Fayemi in South Africa. [PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter.com]

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has denied that he was in South Africa to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF), holding in Cape Town, South Africa.

Mr Fayemi confirmed that he visited South Africa, but went to Stellensbosch at the invitation of Nigerian journalist, Dele Olojede.

PREMIUM TIMES confirmed that Mr Fayemi alongside Governor Nasir El-Rufai and Emir Lamido Sanusi of Kano were at the Stellensbosch event and not at the WEF.

Many Nigerians on social media had criticised the three men after their pictures in South Africa were posted online. The Nigerian government had earlier withdrawn its participation from WEF following xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other foreigners in South Africa.

The withdrawal is one of the steps taken by the Nigerian government to protest the xenophobic attacks.

A former Nigerian minister, Oby Ezekwesili, had been criticised for attending the WEF while Nigerian banker Jim Ovia, who also attended, announced that he was withdrawing from the event.

Mr Fayemi, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olayinka Oyebode, said he was not at the World Economic Forum.

He said he was rather in South Africa to honour an invitation “by a long-time friend and one of Nigeria’s most celebrated journalists, Mr Dele Oolojode at the Africa in the World Festival of Ideas.”

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Mr Fayemi argued that the festival took place in Stellensbosch, a city far away from Cape Town, where the WEF was holding.

“More importantly, the event already held before the decision of the Federal Government to boycott the WEF programme,” he said.

Like Mr Fayemi, Mr Sanusi and Mr El-Rufai either delivered papers or sat on panels at the Stellensbosch event.

Mr Olojede, the organiser, is a Pulitzer-winning journalist and the publisher of the now rested NEXT Newspapers in Nigeria.

The journalist confirmed he organised the event in a Tweet on Thursday.

“Absolutely delighted to be hosting so many thinkers and doers from around the world at the inaugural @africainworld festival of ideas at Spier Wine Farm in Stellenbosch, South Africa. On the festival stage have been @elrufai @Laurie_Garrett @amidror @arturocondo @neomuyanga …”

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.