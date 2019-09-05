MTN condemns xenophobic attacks in South Africa, reprisals

Related News

The Board of MTN Nigeria on Thursday condemned the recent xenophobic attacks and violence perpetrated against Nigerians and other nationalities in South Africa.

The Chairman of the board, Ernest Ndukwe, also condemned the reprisal attacks against some of the companies owned by South Africa in Nigeria.

Mr Ndukwe said this in a statement released by Onome Okwah, MTN Manager, Public Relations and Protocol, Corporate Affairs/Corporate Relations and made available to reporters in Lagos.

“Violence cannot and must never be acceptable and we must reject it in the strongest terms possible.

“We offer our profound sympathies to all those affected and urge all stakeholders and communities in Nigeria, South Africa and other countries, to act with restraint, and to work collaboratively to address these issues.”

Mr Ndukwe called for collaboration for sustainable economy growth.

“Our future as a continent will be built on enhanced connections and greater integration economically, culturally and politically. It is in all of our interests to work together,” he said. (NAN)