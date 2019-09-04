Okorocha, wife, others to forfeit asset to Nigerian government – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has obtained orders for the interim forfeiture of assets traced to a former Imo governor, Rochas Okorocha, and his wife.

The Head, Enugu Zonal Office of the commission, Usman Imam, said this Wednesday in Enugu while briefing journalists on the activities of the commission in the last eight months.

Mr Imam said the commission also obtained similar order on a property traced to a former aide to Mr Okorocha, Paschal Obi, and the former governor’s daughter.

He said the commission had established prima facie cases against the suspects which they would answer to.

Mr Imam said the commission would like to know how the Rochas Foundation and other accomplices acquired and or converted some of the property for personal use.

He listed some of the property to include a 16-block cum 96 flats and an eight-bungalow multimillion naira estate, hotel, two schools, shopping plaza, supermarket, hospital, and four vehicles.

The EFCC chief said while the hospital was traced to Mr Obi, the remaining properties were traced to the former governor and his family, including his wife and daughter.

“We hope to get permanent forfeiture orders on the property in order to return them to the people of the state,” he said.

Mr Imam said all the facilities, including the schools, would remain functional as the commission would not like to shut them down for the sake of the students and other users.

“Other recoveries were made and are awaiting forfeiture, but for the court vacation. They include a twin three-storey building with a three-bedroom bungalow and a duplex, both in Enugu.

“The properties were recovered from cyber fraudsters,” he said.

Mr Imam said the commission, within the period, recovered N213.85 million and 10, 600 US dollars.

“In one of such recoveries, one Augustine Ejimokor, who defrauded his victim of the sum of 5,000 US dollars and used it to acquire a Mercedez Benz C300 was ordered to forfeit the vehicle.

“So far, the zone has arrested 88 suspected fraudsters since 2015, with 70 of them in 2019. This underscores the efforts of the present zonal head in conformity with the acting chairman’s directives,” he said.

Mr Imam said the zone also obtained 59 convictions out of which were the 51 arrested and prosecuted in 2019.

(NAN)

