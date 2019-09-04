N974m, $729,653 ‘recovered’ in Abuja, Kano since January – EFCC

Acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu
Acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu

The anti-graft agency, EFCC, has said an estimated N974 million, $729,653, and €2330 have been recovered since January in Abuja and Kano in its fight against corruption.

This was disclosed in two separate statements signed by the EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, on Monday and Tuesday.

The commission also said it is focusing on cybercrime through intelligence gathering and collaboration with other agencies across the world.

The EFCC had earlier announced in August that it is currently working on over 80 cases of cybercrime in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation against Internet fraudsters in the country

”The Abuja Zonal Office of the EFCC has N423, 006,987.92; $39,253; €2330 between January and August 2019. While the Kano Zonal Office $690,400; N550,692,362, since January 2019 and August,” it said.

“Prior to the release of the FBI list, we had in collaboration with the FBI, cases under investigation of which two suspects indicted in the list released by the FBI are in our custody.

”On the other hand, another suspect on the list is being investigated independently on a different case and his case is pending arraignment.”

The EFCC urged Nigerians to avoid giving out information about their bank accounts and other personal details to strangers.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

It also called on the Bureau de Change operators not to allow themselves to be used as conduit pipes for money laundering.

It warned that these scams are mostly perpetrated at weekends “when the fraudsters know that it will be difficult for victims to contact their banks”.

Meanwhile, the agency also said it has secured about 33 convictions in Kano, since January till date; “293 arrests have made and over 465 cases are currently under investigation,” it said.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.