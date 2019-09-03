Related News
President Muhammadu Buhari has dismissed claims by the South African government that the recent attacks targeting Nigerians in the country were ‘sporadic attacks’.
A spokesperson to Mr Buhari also said the South African government must guarantee the protection of every Nigerian living in their country.
The special adviser on media and publicity to the president, Femi Adesina, said this on Tuesday evening while appearing on Channels TV Politics Today.
President Buhari had earlier indicated that ‘stronger measures’ would be taken by his administration if the South African government failed to halt the renewed attacks on Nigerians in the past few days.
Retaliatory attacks took place in some Nigerian cities on Tuesday including Lagos, Akwa Ibom and Oyo states.
‘Attacks not sporadic’
The South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Bobby Monroe, had earlier described the attacks as a ‘sporadic act of violence’.
READ ALSO: Xenophobic Attacks: Buhari dispatches special envoy to South Africa
”President Ramaphosa was here some months back and we clearly heard him when he said not all the violence (cases) was South Africa against Nigeria but most was Nigeria against Nigeria,” Mr Adeshina said. “But what has happened these past few days has shown clearly that the violence is South Africa against Nigeria and foreigners and it is xenophobia.”
Mr Buhari had earlier announced that a special envoy would be dispatched to South Africa over the deadly attacks.
The presidency did not name the envoy. The Nigerian government also demanded two major requests from South Africa. These are compensation for victims of destroyed properties and adequate security for citizens.
The businesses of many Nigerians in South Africa have been destroyed, looted or burnt in the past week since the xenophobic attacks resumed in the country against foreign nationals.