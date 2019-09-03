A spokesperson to Mr Buhari also said the South African government must guarantee the protection of every Nigerian living in their country.

The special adviser on media and publicity to the president, Femi Adesina, said this on Tuesday evening while appearing on Channels TV Politics Today.

President Buhari had earlier indicated that ‘stronger measures’ would be taken by his administration if the South African government failed to halt the renewed attacks on Nigerians in the past few days.

Retaliatory attacks took place in some Nigerian cities on Tuesday including Lagos, Akwa Ibom and Oyo states.

‘Attacks not sporadic’

The South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Bobby Monroe, had earlier described the attacks as a ‘sporadic act of violence’.