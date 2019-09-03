Kidnapped PDP youth leader freed – Official

Related News

Sunday Udeh-Okoye, the kidnapped National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been freed, an official said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Udeh-Okoye was kidnapped in Enugu State on Monday.

His freedom was announced in a statement sent by the Enugu State Government.

Details of whether or not ransom was paid to free him were not contained in the statement.

Details later…