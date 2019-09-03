Xenophobia: Reps may end recess over attacks on Nigerians in South Africa – Gbajabiamila

Related News

The House of Representatives may cut short its recess and reconvene to address killings of Nigerians and looting of their properties in South Africa.

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, made this known via a tweet on his Twitter handle @femigbaja Tuesday morning.

Earlier, Kingsley Chinda, a member of the House from Rivers State, had called on the speaker to cut short the ongoing recess and attend to the killings of Nigerians in that country.

Mr Chinda stated this on Tuesday in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

“Will be cutting short my trip to Tanzania for the 50th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference @CPA_Secretariat and will be leaving today, for the leadership of the @HouseNGR to consider cutting short the recess and reconvening for one day to address the killings of Nigerians in SA‬,” the speaker tweeted.

South Africans on Sunday began fresh attacks, looting and burning of properties belonging to foreigners in Johannesburg.

Advertisement

At least three people were killed in the renewed attacks, while an injured person is still receiving treatment for smoke inhalation, the President of the Nigeria Union South Africa (NUSA), Adetola Olubajo, said on Monday.

Mr Olubajo said the attacks began on Sunday morning in Jeppestown area of Johannesburg when a building was set ablaze by an angry mob.

Not less than 100 Nigerians had so far lost their lives in different xenophobic attacks over the years.

The National Assembly had embarked on a seven weeks recess in July.

The lawmakers are expected to resume from the recess on September 24.