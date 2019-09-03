Xenophobia: Rep calls for immediate reconvening of National Assembly

Kingsley Chinda
Kingsley Chinda

Kingsley Chinda, a member of the House of Representatives from Rivers State, has called on the speaker of the house, Femi Gbajabiamila, to cut short the ongoing recess and attend to the killings of Nigerians in South Africa

Mr Chinda stated this on Tuesday in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

South Africans on Sunday began fresh attacks, looting and burning of properties belonging to foreigners in Johannesburg.

At least three people were killed in the renewed attacks, while an injured person is still receiving treatment for smoke inhalation, the President of the Nigeria Union South Africa (NUSA), Adetola Olubajo, said on Monday.

Mr Olubajo said the attacks began on Sunday morning in Jeppestown area of Johannesburg when a building was set ablaze by an angry mob.

Read also: South Africa to waive visa for Ghanaian, Cuban citizens

Reacting to the incident, Mr. Chinda called for the reconvening of the house to resolve on the best way to protect Nigerians.

 “There is no better reason to reconvene the House than to save the lives of Nigerians and protect our integrity as a nation,” he said.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

 “Let the NASS reconvene now for one or two days to discuss and resolve on the best way to protect our people, who are even denied access to our country ( The Nigerian Embassy in SA).

 “I call on the leadership of NASS to reconvene the Assembly immediately. Our citizens are killed and our nationhood threatened  by South Africa.”

 He said the house must take a clear position and urged the relevant agency of government to act.

 “It is snarls of responsiveness and irresponsibility on the part of government to stay one hour and do nothing while defenceless Nigerians are gruesomely killed in a foreign land without cause.

 “We both as a nation and as Nigerians made a sacrifice for the independence of SA from minority white rule,” he said.

 “Nigeria spent her money, boycotted international events, carried the crusade to all parts of the world.”

 “There is no justification for SA to show such unconscionable attitude and devilish ingratitude to Nigeria.”

 He said as parliamentarians, they will be failing in their duty if the parliament does not act promptly.

 “We must call off the recess now in the overriding public interest. It’s a matter of extreme urgent public importance that we reconvene.”

Not less than 100 Nigerians had so far lost their lives in different xenophobic attacks over the years.

 The National Assembly had embarked on a seven weeks recess that commenced in July. 

 The lawmakers are expected to resume fully on September 24.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.