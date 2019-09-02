ICPC moves to seize N840 million linked to former judge

Related News

The federal government has filed an application before a high court in Abuja, requesting interim forfeiture of N840 million traced to a retired President of the Benue State Customary Court of Appeal, Margaret Igbeta.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, on Monday, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) said the order would restrict Mrs Igbeta from accessing the money.

The ICPC alleged Mrs Igbeta obtained the money through fraudulent activities in the course of her official duties.

The anti-graft agency said the request for the interim forfeiture is in accordance with the law; citing ”Section 48 (1), (2) and (3) (a) and (b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and Section 6 (6)(a) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

According to the statement, Mrs Igbeta allegedly operated a proxy fixed deposit account in the name of her maid, Theodora Atsu, with Ecobank Plc, where she accumulated N870, 321, 492.15 between 2008 and 2019.

The ICPC added that she opened the account with her passport and the name of Atsu on March 5, 2008, with an initial deposit of N8 million.

”She subsequently made several other huge deposits, including N123, 745, 925.57 and N5 million, in March and May 2008.”

The ICPC said it believes the money was far above her legitimate earnings both as a judge and President of the Customary Court of Appeal within the period.

Advertisement

The commission said the money in the account would have been better used to meet the infrastructural needs of the citizens and development of the nation.