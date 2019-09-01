Five killed, 21 injured in U.S. mass shootings

Related News

At least five people have been reportedly killed and 21 others injured in multiple gun attacks in Texas, officials said.

At least three members of law enforcement were reported to have been shot Saturday at multiple attacks at a movie theatre and on a highway in West Texas, south of the United States.

The police in Midland, Texas, previously said on Facebook that officers were searching for two suspects along Interstate 20 in Texas. Later updates, however, revealed that only one shooter was involved in the Midland attacks, which occurred in multiple locations after reportedly beginning at a traffic stop along the interstate.

“We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland. The two vehicles in question are: gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van. Please stay away from these areas and stay indoors,” police wrote.

There were initial reports that a Home Depot outlet in Odessa, Texas, was also attacked by a shooter, but the home improvement retailer later denied the reports of an attack on its Odessa store.

The police later confirmed that an active shooter was killed in Odessa, warning all residents to remain indoors until a clear understanding of the situation had been established.

The suspect was said to have opened fire at random people, hitting as many as possible before he was ultimately subdued by authorities. He was described as a white male by the police, but his identity or motive was not immediately stated.

President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday evening that he had been briefed of the shooting. Vice-President Mike Pence later tweeted that the president was following developments from Camp David, near Washington D.C., and sent his love to the families of the victims.

The shooting comes less than a month after a gunman killed 22 people in El Paso, Texas, sparking renewed calls for more stringent regulation of gun ownership across the U.S.