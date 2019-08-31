Police release 123 intercepted truck passengers in Lagos

Cross section of occupants of the truck with motorcycles intercepted by the Lagos State Task Force on its entry into the State.
Cross section of occupants of the truck with motorcycles intercepted by the Lagos State Task Force on its entry into the State.

The Police Command in Lagos State has released the 123 male passengers who were intercepted along Moshalashi road, Agege alongside 48 motorcycles that were coming from Jigawa State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, in an earlier statement said that a truck, with Registration Number JIGAWA HJA-680-XA, conveying the male passengers and motorcycles was on Friday, intercepted and searched.

He said that the vehicle and passengers were searched but nothing incriminating was found.

“They were profiled with a view to ascertaining who they were, where they come from, their background and their mission in Lagos.

“They all came from Jigawa State, North West Region of Nigeria and are mostly artisans, commercial motorcyclists and traders.

“Some of them are already based in Lagos with their families while others are coming for the first time. They are in the state in pursuit of greener pasture,” Mr Elkana said.

He said the Police was satisfied with their legitimate mission in the state and allowed them to proceed to their various destinations.

Mr Elkana said that the Lagos Police Command would not relent on its efforts to protect the lives and properties of the good people of Lagos State. (NAN)

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.