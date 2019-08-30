EFCC to appeal judgement in Jonathan’s aide, Dudafa’s N1.6bn Fraud Trial

Waripamowei Dudafa

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has vowed to appeal the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos that discharged and acquitted a former Senior Special Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan on Domestic Affairs, Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, and a banker, Joseph Iwuejo, who were charged with N1.6bn fraud.

The Commission said it is studying the details of the judgement and will approach the appeal court immediately.

The defendants were arraigned on a 22-count charge bordering on money laundering, conspiracy and concealment to the tune of N1.6bn.

The defendants allegedly conspired and laundered the fund through the accounts of A.B. Wise Resources Limited, Seagate Property Development and Investment Limited, Avalon Global Property Development Company Limited, Rotato Interlink Service Limited, Pluto Property and Services Limited and De-jakes fast food and Restaurant Limited.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them, thereby leading to their trial.

Parties in the trial had, on February 27, 2019 adopted their final written addresses, after Mr Dudafa had closed his defence on January 22, 2019.

In his judgment on Thursday, Justice Muhammed Idris held that the prosecution, through his counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, failed to prove the charges against the defendant beyond reasonable doubts.

Justice Idris further held that the prosecution failed to call “material witnesses”, including former President Jonathan, one Somprei Omeibi, the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele and ex-National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

The Judge also held that, “the prosecution did its best, but it failed to conclude investigation before going to court.”

Justice idris, in his further judgment, dismissed the entire 22 counts against Dudafa and Iwuejo, discharged and acquitted them.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.