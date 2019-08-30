Two die in Nigerian governor’s convoy accident

FILE PHOTO: FRSC officials at a scene of an accident
FILE PHOTO: FRSC officials at a scene of an accident

An accident involving the convoy of Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has claimed the lives of two police personnel attached to the governor.

Yusuf Idris, the Director-General on Press Affairs to the governor, confirmed the incident in a press statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Gusau.

Mr Idris said the accident occurred along Funtua/Gusau road around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

He said Aminu Usman and Nura Mohammed lost their lives instantly at the scene of the accident.

He narrated that the deceased had escorted the governor to Abuja on a five-day official trip.

Mr Idris said that while they were returning with the governor, one of the vehicles in the convoy broke down in Zaria, Kaduna state.

“The two policemen were among the seven persons left behind to oversee the repairs of the broken down vehicle before coming to Gusau.

“About two hours later, however, the sad news was brought to the governor that those left behind were involved in the crash while driving in a heavy downpour and that the two policemen had died.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

“Amidst tears, the governor directed the evacuation of the wounded persons from Funtua General Hospital where they were receiving treatment to a referral hospital for better care under the supervision of the governor’s personal physician.

“The doctor was also directed to update the governor on the progress of the treatment,” Mr Idris stated.

He further explained that while one of the victims escaped the accident unhurt, the remaining four sustained injuries.

Mr Idris said the governor had condoled with the families of the deceased and said the state government would pay all medical bill of those hospitalised.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.