LIVE UPDATES: Top European teams know opponents in UEFA Champions League

UEFA logo [UEFA.com]
UEFA logo [UEFA.com]

Europe’s football governing body, UEFA, is set to draw top-flight teams for the first phase of the UEFA Champions League.

The group stage, which is expected to start on September 17, will be a tussle between 32 teams — 26 having direct entry to the group stage and six winners of the playoff ties.

Ahead of the draw holding in Monaco, UEFA on Wednesday confirmed the four seeding pots for the draw.

In pot 1 are the competition’s holder, the UEFA Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations. In this category are; Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus, Bayern, Paris and Zenit.

Pot 2 has Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Shakhtar Donetsk, Tottenham Hotspur, Ajax and Benfica.

Eight teams making pot 3 include Lyon, Bayer Leverkusen, Salzburg, Olympiacos, Club Brugge, Valencia, Internazionale Milano and GNK Dinamo.

In pot 4 are Lokomotiv Moskva, Genk, Galatasaray, RB Leipzig, Slavia Praha, Crvena Zvezda, Atalanta and LOSC Lille.

Also at the event, UEFA will hand out awards for exceptional players last season.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

The awards include UEFA Men’s Player of the Year, UEFA Women’s Player of the Year, Goalkeeper of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League season, Defender of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League season, Midfielder of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League season and Forward of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League season.

PREMIUM TIMES brings you live updates of the event.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.