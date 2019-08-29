LIVE UPDATES: Top European teams know opponents in UEFA Champions League

Related News

Europe’s football governing body, UEFA, is set to draw top-flight teams for the first phase of the UEFA Champions League.

The group stage, which is expected to start on September 17, will be a tussle between 32 teams — 26 having direct entry to the group stage and six winners of the playoff ties.

Ahead of the draw holding in Monaco, UEFA on Wednesday confirmed the four seeding pots for the draw.

In pot 1 are the competition’s holder, the UEFA Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations. In this category are; Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus, Bayern, Paris and Zenit.

Pot 2 has Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Shakhtar Donetsk, Tottenham Hotspur, Ajax and Benfica.

Eight teams making pot 3 include Lyon, Bayer Leverkusen, Salzburg, Olympiacos, Club Brugge, Valencia, Internazionale Milano and GNK Dinamo.

In pot 4 are Lokomotiv Moskva, Genk, Galatasaray, RB Leipzig, Slavia Praha, Crvena Zvezda, Atalanta and LOSC Lille.

Also at the event, UEFA will hand out awards for exceptional players last season.

The awards include UEFA Men’s Player of the Year, UEFA Women’s Player of the Year, Goalkeeper of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League season, Defender of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League season, Midfielder of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League season and Forward of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League season.

