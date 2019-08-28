National Assembly will not fail Buhari – Lawan

Ahmed Lawan Senate President
Senate President, Ahmed Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, says the 9th National Assembly would support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to achieve a better, prosperous, and secure Nigeria.

Mr Lawan made the declaration at a town hall meeting with members of his constituency in Gashua, Yobe.

His Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

”We will make sure the 9th National Assembly gives the president the full support needed to achieve the Next Level agenda in the interest of our people and the country.

“Though there are pockets of opposition from other sides, I assure you all that we won’t fail,” Lawan told a crowd that welcomed him.

Mr Lawan, however, appealed for patience, noting that there was no perfection in human beings.

”Where we haven’t performed well, I encourage you all to draw our attention to it, and as your representatives, we will work with the president to meet your expectations,” he said.

Mr Lawan announced a donation of N10 million to the victims of the flood incident in his local government area of Bade, pending the intervention of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

He assured his constituents in Yobe North that he would strengthen his efforts to meet their expectations.

He also announced his decision to double his intervention in the area of education for the poor families by paying the tuition of anyone who secured admission into tertiary institutions.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.