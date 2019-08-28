328 EFCC Detective Cadets graduate from NDA

EFCC operatives
EFCC operatives

About 328 new anti-graft detectives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will on August 31 graduate from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

The graduation, which will feature a colourful passing out parade at NDA Parade Ground, Ribadu Campus, Kaduna, follows the completion of a year long intensive training of the operatives in the elite training institution.

The reviewing officer for the parade is the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, while the chief host is, Nasir el-Rufai, Governor, Kaduna State.

The passing out parade of the Course 8 officers will be preceded on Friday, August 30, 2019 by a pre-graduation cocktail party for the cadets and their parents, at NDA Cadets Mess, Ribadu Campus, Kaduna.

READ ALSO: Alleged Money Laundering: Court remands Atiku’s son-in-law in EFCC custody

Driven by the need for improved professionalism and dedication to duty, the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu in 2016, commenced the training of the commission’s cadets in the NDA which produced EFCC’s “Course 7” officers in 2017, comprising 314 detective superintendents.

The EFCC is optimistic that the 328 new officers will further boost the anti-corruption crusade of the commission.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.