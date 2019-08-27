Sowore expected in Court as judge set to hear application

Related News

The detained publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, is expected to appear before the Federal High Court in Abuja tomorrow, Wednesday.

Mr Sowore, a presidential candidate in the 2019 election, was arrested three days to the #RevolutionNow protest, which called for good governance and accountability of public officers.

He called on the Nigerian government to implement the minimum wage increase of N30,000, tighten security and provide good infrastructures.

The protest, which took place across major cities in Nigeria on August 5, witnessed heavy clampdown by the law enforcement agencies as scores were arrested and detained.

Several rights groups and activists have demanded the release of Mr Sowore.

The Nigerian government accused the publisher of treason and felonious acts.

The lawyer representing the Mr Sowore, Femi Falana, on Thursday pleaded with the Federal High Court, Abuja, to give a date for his application, challenging the prolonged detention.

Mr Sowore had, on August 9, approached the court seeking to vacate the ex parte order that gave the State Security Service (SSS) the legal backing to detain him for 45 days.

However, according to a statement issued by the director of the movement, Joshua Adeoye, ‘the group is pleased at the news of the hearing tomorrow and will not relent until our convener is unconditionally free.’

“25 days after Omoyele Sowore’s unjust abduction by armed Department of Security Services (DSS) officials in the dead of the night, an Abuja judge has agreed to hear a motion challenging his continued detention tomorrow, the 28th of August, 2019.

“The DSS had originally requested for 90 days in which to come up with charges but were granted 45 days in which to carry out their investigations. In that time, Sowore’s personal lawyer, Femi Falana SAN, and a powerful team of legal advisors have taken the judiciary system to task, challenging the unjust detention and the grotesque breach of basic human rights perpetuated by the government and the DSS.”

He noted that the State Security Services have tried to fabricate allegations of inciting violence and treason, which he described as “baseless and groundless charges that further serve to show the government’s utter disregard for the plight of Nigerians.”

“Nigerians will remember that Sowore called for Nigerians to take to the streets in peaceful protests against many of the injustices in Nigeria,” Mr Adeoye said.

“We therefore call on all members of this Movement as well as all supporters of justice and friends of Sowore to be at the Federal High Court, Abuja tomorrow at 8am prompt and lend your voice to the call for freedom.