President Muhammadu Buhari, has, subject to Senate confirmation, approved the composition of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) made up of the following persons:

S/N Position Name State

1 Chairman Dr. Pius Odubu Edo

2 Managing Director Bernard O. Okumagba Delta

3 Executive Director Projects Engr. Otobong Ndem Akwa Ibom

4 Executive Director Finance & Admin. Maxwell Okoh Bayelsa

5 Delta Rep Prophet Jones Erue Delta

6 Edo Rep Chief Victor Ekhatar Edo

7 Rivers Rep Dr. Joy Yimebe Nunieh Rivers

8 Abia Rep Nwogu Nwogu Abia

9 Bayelsa Rep Theodore A. Allison Bayelsa

10 Akwa Ibom Rep Victor Antai Akwa Ibom

11 Cross River Rep Maurice Effiwatt Cross River

12 Ondo Rep Olugbenga Elema Ondo

13 Imo Rep Hon. Uchegbu Chidiebere Kyrian Imo

14 Northwest Rep Aisha Murtala Muhammed Kano

15 Northeast Rep Ardo Zubairu Adamawa

16 Southwest Rep Engr. Badmus Mutalib Lagos

2. The interim management headed by Prof. Nelson Brambaifa has been directed to hand-over to the most senior Director in the Commission.

3. The Chairman and members of the newly composed Governing Board are by this release invited to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Monday 2nd September, 2019 at 2.00 p.m for proper documentation and briefing. They are to come along with their updated CVs and valid identification.

Olusegun A. Adekunle, Esq, (KJW)

Permanent Secretary (General Services Office)

for: Secretary to the Government of the Federation