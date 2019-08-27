Three feared dead, many injured as Dangote truck collides with BRT in Lagos

Three persons have been confirmed dead and many others injured in an accident involving a Dangote truck and a BRT bus in Lagos on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at Itowolo area, Ikorodu road Lagos.

According to a witness, the driver of the truck carrying cement lost control, and the vehicle collided with the BRT bus that was on its corridor, leaving many passengers injured.

The BRT bus was conveying scores of passengers to different destinations, with its last bus stop being Ikorodu garage.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed that the truck skidded off the main way.

In a tweet posted on its Twitter handle, LASTMA said “A fatal accident involving a loaded trailer going inward Ikorodu that skidded of the main carriageway to collide work a high capacity bus on the BRT corridor.”

The agency said the casualties were taken to the hospital.

Olumide Filade, the Director of Public Affairs, LASTMA told PREMIUM TIMES that the details of the casualties were yet to be confirmed.

According to a report in PM News, Fola Tinubu, the Managing Director of Primero, owner of the BRT bus, said three people died in the accident.

Two of the deceased were Primero staff while the third person was a female passenger. The BRT bus had 40 passengers.

“Unfortunately, we lost two of our staff and one passenger in the accident. We are working with the authorities to apprehend the truck driver. Right now our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the deceased and we are praying for full recovery for the injured,” he said.

