UBEC to spend N2.7 billion on 2,505 primary schools across Nigeria

Nursery three pupils of LEA Primary School, Kadarko learning under tree
The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) says it plans to spend N2.7 billion on selected primary schools across Nigeria this year.

The commission’s Director of Social Mobilization, Bello Kagara, said this on Tuesday at a two-day Media Dialogue on School-Based Management Committee meeting going on in Kano, Kano State.

The meeting was organised by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

According to Mr Kagara, the fund is to be used in the rehabilitation of about 2,505 primary schools that have already been identified by the commission across the country.

He said that each of the benefitting schools would receive 75 per cent payment of the total amount allocated to it from “the disbursement of the fund which will commence very soon.”

Mr Kagara, who presented a paper entitled, “Overview of SBMC/Community Engagement Strategy”, said the commission expected the SBMCs to mobilise towards strengthening community participation in the school improvement programme.

He said that stakeholders in the education sector from all communities should come together to ensure quality assurance and enrollment in schools, especially on girl-child education.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting drew media practitioners and educationists from Ministry of Education and State Universal Education Boards from the six Girl-child Education Project (GEP) benefitting states of Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Niger, Bauchi and Zamfara. (NAN)

