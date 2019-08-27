Missing Nigerian judge found

A court used to illustrate the story
A Federal High Court judge, Idrissa Saleh, has been found four days after his sudden disappearance.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Monday how Mr Saleh went missing after early morning Islamic prayers on Saturday.

FCT police spokesperson, Anjuguri Manzah, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES shortly after 3:00 p.m. that the judge was found in Nyanya, a suburb of Abuja.

He said the judge was not kidnapped but only went missing and appeared healthy as of the time he was found.

The judge’s disappearance led to fear by his associates that he had been kidnapped.

The FCT police commissioner, Bala Ciroma, had told this newspaper that the police could not call it a case of kidnap until investigation proved so.

Mr Saleh, from Yobe State, holds the traditional title of ‘Dan Amar of Fika’ in Fika, Yobe State.

According to the Federal High Court website, he was born on June 23, 1965, and had his primary and secondary school education in
Yobe.

He graduated from the University of Maiduguri in 1992 and the Nigerian Law School in 1993.

Mr Saleh worked in the Yobe justice ministry and the Federal Inland Revenue Service before he became a federal high court judge in 2015.

