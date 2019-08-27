UPDATED: NECO releases 2019 SSCE results

Related News

The National Examinations Council(NECO) has released the results of the 2019 June/July Senior School Certificate Examination.

The acting registrar, Abubakar Gana, announced the release at the council headquarters in Minna, Niger State on Tuesday.

He said 829,787 candidates, representing 71.5 per cent, made five credits and above, including in English and Mathematics.

Mr Gana said 40,630 representing 3.53 per cent of the candidates were involved in various forms of malpractice as against 20,181 cases recorded in 2018, representing an increase of over 50 per cent.

He said the rise in the number of malpractice cases in 2019 was not unconnected with the deployment of the new biometric verification device used in the 2019 SSCE.

“More robust monitoring by staff and external monitors also contributed to more sensitivity in detecting malpractices,” he said.

He said some members of NECO staff allegedly involved in malpractice cases had been recommended to face the appropriate disciplinary measures.

”Once they fail to satisfactorily defend themselves, they would be dismissed or punished appropriately, ” he said.

Performance analysis

Giving the analysis of the performance of the candidates, Mr Gana said 1,151,016, including 146 blind candidates, sat for the 2019 June/July SSCE examination.

According to him, 984,152 representing 85.50 per cent of the candidates made Credit and above in English Language while 954,399 representing 83.03 per cent of candidates made Credit and above in Mathematics.

“The number of candidates who made five credits and above including English language and Mathematics is 829,787 representing 71.59 per cent, ” he said

“The number of candidates who made five Credits and above, irrespective of English language and Mathematics, is 1,041,986 representing 89.90 per cent.”

Mr Gana adjudged the 2019 June/July SSCE to be a huge success, stating that NECO has “once again delivered on its mandate.”

Schools De-recognised, Supervisors Blacklisted

The council recommended three schools in Kastina, Kebbi and Oyo states for de-recognition from conducting its Senior Secondary School Examinations (SSCE) for two years.

The council said the schools were de-recognised for their involvements in mass cheating and being special centres.

Mr Gana said 17 supervisors were also blacklisted for various offences ranging from poor supervision, aiding and abetting and connivance with non-candidates to write answers on the chalkboard.

The Registrar also debunked an online publication urging candidates to log on to a different website to assess their results, even when the results were not yet released, by purchasing scratch cards.

“NECO has abolished the use of the card in all its operations as everything is now 100 per cent online. The approved website of NECO remains www.neco.gov.ng and has not changed, ” he said.

The council advised parents, schools and candidates to disregard that publication and to visit only the approved site to check their results as well as to get information on our operations.

The SSCE is conducted for candidates in their final year (SS111). NECO examines students in 76 subjects, cross-cutting core subjects, humanities, business studies, and trade/entrepreneurship.

Candidates must offer the four cross-cutting compulsory subjects, three to four subjects from their area of specialisation and one elective outside their field provided the number of subjects is not more than nine.

NECO is an examination body in Nigeria that conducts the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination and the General Certificate in Education in June/July and December/January respectively.

The council is also in charge of the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (internal and external), Junior Secondary Certificate Examination (JSCE) and National Common Entrance Examination into federal unity schools.