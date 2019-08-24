APC reacts to claim it funded Wadume

The ruling All Progressive Party (APC) has reacted to the claim made by the suspected kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala, popularly called Wadume, that he was given N13 million by the party.

Mr Bala was re-arrested last week by the police. His earlier arrest was thwarted by soldiers who killed three police officers and a civilian to set him free.

The APC reacted to a report on Saturday by Vanguard
that Mr Wadume said he had collected N13 million from the APC to prosecute the 2019 presidential election.

“I got N6 m from a sitting governor, N13m from APC, defrauded civil servant of N30 m,” he was quoted as saying.

“I was also given N13 million by the APC to prosecute the 2019 presidential election but I spent only seven million. I also defrauded a civil servant from Ibi of N30 million,” he said.

The paper said the shocking revelations were made in an exclusive interview it had with Mr Bala.

The APC in its reaction contained in a statement by its spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu, on Saturday, said the party will never engage in such activities.

“It is expected that the alleged kidnapper, having come face to face with justice, would throw whatever he could lay his hands on into the fray. In any case, our party did not have budget for thugs,” the party said.

“Unlike the period when the ruling party dipped hands into the public treasury to fund political campaigns and elections, APC had to rely on its own resources. Even if we had all the money, we would never allocate money for kidnappers and murderers. That era ended with PDP,” Mr Onilu alleged.

He, however, challenged Mr Bala to name the governor that paid him money.

“Perhaps, he can name whoever gave him money. Definitely, it was not APC. From his purported confession, he claimed to be a PDP member before he went on to contest under another party,” Mr Issa-Onilu said.

