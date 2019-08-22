We’ve invested about N1.3 trillion on education since 2015 – Buhari

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration has invested close to N1.3 trillion in the education section since he came into office in 2015.

The figure is exclusive of funds spent on overhead and personnel costs, Mr Buhari said on Thursday at the commissioning of the Post Graduate Centre of Excellence built by the Central Bank of Nigeria at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the president used the occasion to reiterate the commitment of the administration to delivering quality education to Nigerians even in the face of limited financial resources.

While commending the CBN for the initiative, Mr Buhari said the centre will contribute to revitalising the vision of the Premier of the defunct Northern Region and Saudana of Sokoto, the late Ahmadu Bello, who founded the institution almost six decades ago.

‘‘It is on record that this university has made giant contributions towards the development of our nation and we remain grateful to the founder of this vision,’’ he said.

He also lamented the abysmal state of the facilities in Nigerian universities, which he noted is a by-product of poor funding over the years.

‘‘It is no longer a secret that the state of facilities in our universities and other institutions of higher learning has not kept pace with the requirements of the ever-growing population of students and other stakeholders or with modern methods of learning.

‘‘This has largely been due to the perennial funding challenge over the years. As an administration, we are committed and determined to continue to fund our vital institutions, even in the face of limited financial resources.”

The president promised to give more attention to education at all levels in his second term.

‘‘Let me reiterate here that this administration places much premium on education at all levels, as it is the bedrock of society’s progress, and the way to overcome poverty,’’ he said.

‘‘The wealth of nations today is being shaped by investment in education rather than an emphasis on mineral resources.

‘‘Investment in education is a critical factor in driving innovation, technological advancements and employment opportunities in advanced economies,’’ he said.