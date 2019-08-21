Buhari approves key appointments for Osinbajo’s office

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Ade Ipaye as Deputy Chief of Staff to the President. Mr Ipaye who was former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State works from the Office of the Vice President.

The President has also approved the re-appointment of Adeyemi Dipeolu, Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters; Maryam Uwais who retains her position as Special Adviser to the President on Social Investment Programme as well as Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters.

Also re-appointed is Jumoke Oduwole, who will now serve as the Special Adviser to the President on Ease Of Doing Business.

Equally, President Buhari has also appointed Ahmad Rufai Zakari as Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Obafela Bank-Olemoh, as Senior Special Assistant on Education Interventions, Louis Odion as Senior Technical Assistant on Print Media, and Ajuri Ngelale as Senior Special Assistant for Public Affairs in the Presidency.

All appointees are to serve in the Office of the Vice President.

Except for Messrs Zakari, Bank-Olemoh, Odion and Ngelale, all the other appointments take retrospective effect from May 29, 2019.

