IT’S OFFICIAL: Babajide Omoworare replaces Ita Enang as Buhari’s legislative aide

Related News

Former Osun senator, Babajide Omoworare, has revealed his appointment as President Muhammadu Buhari’s legislative aide.

Mr Omoworare replaces Ita Enang as aide to the president on National Assembly Matters (Senate).

The announcement comes days after PREMIUM TIMES exclusively reported that the president dropped Mr Enang because of the perception within the presidency that he was unable to manage the relationship between the president and Bukola Saraki-led Senate.

Although Mr Enang granted several interviews to discredit the report, his aide, Essien Inyang confirmed it as he congratulated him (Mr Enang) on his new appointment as Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs.

The new legislative aide, Mr Omoworare, in a statement, disclosed that the announcement of his appointment was made by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Mr Omoworare who described the appointment as an opportunity, promised to advance the administration’s legislative agenda, promote its policy priorities in the Senate and foster Mr Buhari’s constitutional responsibilities in the National Assembly.

“I am aware of the importance of ensuring a more productive working relationship between the Executive and the Legislature. I have spent the past two decades working passionately as a parliamentarian, policy strategist, legislative strengthening advocate and lobbyist.

“Therefore, it is my sincere but humble hope that that my knowledge, expertise and network of contacts in the National Assembly will be positive and outstanding resources to my new Office, this administration and the Nigerian nation,” part of the statement read.

Advertisement

The former senator also promised to lead a team that will rely on the robust experience of the National Assembly leadership as well as the cooperation and cohesion of all the lawmakers and our members of the House of Representatives.

“I also look forward to a mutually satisfying relationship between the National Assembly on one part and Ministries, Departments and Agencies on the other part, as we toil towards accomplishing unparalleled achievements for the Federal Government, as well as guaranteeing good governance for the People of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.