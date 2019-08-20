Ambode reacts to EFCC search on home, says no cause for alarm

Ambode
Former Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode [Photo: Today.ng]

Following the search on his home by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday morning, Akinwunmi Ambode, the immediate past governor of Lagos State, has called on his supporters to remain calm and law-abiding as there was no cause for alarm.

Mr Ambode, in a statement by his media aide, Habib Aruna, said the search on his Epe Country home and Parkview Ikoyi residence, occurred without any incident.

The raid by the EFCC on Mr Ambode’s home occurred as part of a corruption investigation after he left office in May this year.

Mr Ambode served as the Lagos State governor between 2015 and 2019.

“This morning, operatives of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission visited the Epe Country home and Parkview Ikoyi residence of Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, former Governor of Lagos State, with warrants to conduct a search,” Mr Ambode said in the statement.

“These searches were carried out extensively and at the end of the exercise, the operatives left without any incident.

“The former Governor reiterates that the EFCC has till date not had any direct communication with him on any subject matter whatsoever and if or when it occurs he is ready and willing to respond.

“The former governor wishes to assure his supporters and the generality of Lagosians to continue to remain calm and law-abiding as there is no cause for alarm.”

According to the statement, the former governor reiterated his belief in the rule of law and due process and remains grateful for the opportunity to have served Lagos State.

Two weeks ago, a federal court in Lagos froze bank accounts linked to Mr Ambode over an alleged N9.9 billion fraud.

Mr Ambode, however, denied any link to the accounts.

