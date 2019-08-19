Nigeria asks Germany to prosecute Ekweremadu’s attackers

Related News

The Nigerian Embassy in Germany has called on German authorities to unmask the identity of and try the August 17 attackers of Ike Ekweremadu in Nuremberg, Germany.

In a statement on Monday in Berlin, the embassy also demanded that the attackers be tried in accordance with German laws.

The embassy stated that investigations would help identify the attackers with a view to bringing them to justice.

The Nigerian embassy, which said that investigating the perpetrators would discourage any individual or group from carrying out acts of violence against Nigerian government officials on German soil, cited the threat by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to carry out similar attacks on Nigerian dignitaries especially from the Eastern part of the country that would travel abroad.

“The Embassy of Nigeria in Berlin, Germany wishes to react to viral videos of a vicious physical attack on the immediate past Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate and serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ike Ekweremadu, by some members of an illegal and terrorist entity named Indigenous Peoples of Biafra in Nuremberg on Aug. 17, 2019.

“The attack happened at an event organised by Nigerians in Germany under the auspices of a socio-cultural organisation known as Ndigbo Germany, a registered entity in the Federal Republic of Germany.

“Invitations were extended to Nigerian dignitaries, including the Distinguished Senator and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar.

Advertisement

“The Nigerian ambassador also honoured the invitation, but arrived at the venue shortly after the incident.

“The organisers reportedly requested for police protection to ensure public order during the event, but were told that the threat level was minimal and did not require the stationing of any personnel at the venue before the incident.

“The embassy has requested a thorough investigation of this attack with a view to identifying the perpetrators and bringing them swiftly to justice in accordance with German laws,” the embassy stated. (NAN)