EFCC arraigns Dasuki’s ‘accomplice’ over alleged N2.3 billion fraud

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has arraigned Isabella Oshodin, an alleged accomplice of former NSA Sambo Dasuki, and her firm for allegedly receiving $57.3 million and N2.3 billion illegally from public coffers.

According to a statement signed by the spokesperson to the EFCC, on Monday, Tony Orilade, Mrs Oshodin, and her company, Bob Oshodin Organisation Ltd, were arraigned before Justice Taiwo Taiwo on 25 counts bordering on money laundering.

”Oshodin is alleged to have on 16 occasions, received the sums of N500 million; N750 million; N125 million; N350 million; N170 million; N85 million; N60 million; N50 million and others which totalled N2.3 billion from the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA under then NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd),” the EFCC said.

According to the commission, investigations revealed that the defendants ”on eight occasions received $57.3 million in the escrow accounts of Bob Oshodin Organisation Ltd.

It added that her offence was in contravention of Section 15 (2) (b) of the Money Laundering (Provision) Act, 2011 as amended in 2012.

According to the charges, Mrs Oshodin was accused of directly transferring $7.7 million to one Portfolio Escrow Company with account number 3102004330 domiciled in California Republic Bank, the United States of America which sum ”You reasonably ought to have known to proceed of an unlawful act of Sambo Dasuki (rtd).”

Mr Dasuki is currently in detention and is alleged to have illegally diverted over $2.1 billion dollars which he shared to cronies and ex-officials, some of which are also undergoing trial.

Court Session

According to the statement, the defendant pleaded “not guilty” to the charges when read to her.

In view of her plea, prosecuting counsel, Aisha Habib, urged the court to fix a date for the commencement of trial.

“I have noticed my lord the second defendant is not represented, notwithstanding, in view of the first defendant’s plea of not guilty, I will like to ask for a date for trial,” she said.

However, counsel for the defendant, Osahor Odemodia, informed the court of the bail application for his client and urged the court to grant her bail on liberal terms, pending the commencement of trial.

Ms Habib opposed the application for bail, informing the court of a counter-affidavit filed on July 10, 2019, and so urged the court to refuse her bail, and instead, give the case accelerated hearing.

The judge, thereafter, adjourned the matter to August 21. He ordered the defendant to be remanded in EFCC custody pending the ruling on the bail application.