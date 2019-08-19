Bandits kill four persons in Katsina

Katsina State on map
The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the killing of four persons by bandits in Tsayau village, Jibia Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Anas Gezawa, on Monday in Katsina.

He said the incident occurred on Sunday night, adding that the bandits also carted away four cows.

“Villagers mobilised and followed the bandits into the forest, and were able to recover the rustled animals.

“However, the bandits killed four persons and escaped into a thick mountainous forest,” he said.

Mr Gezawa, an assistant superintendent of police, advised the public to always involve security agents in dealing with cattle rustling, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and other forms of criminal acts in the society.

In May, 18 farmers were killed by bandits in Batsari local government area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the farmers were killed in their farmlands at Yar-gamji community on Tuesday morning.

The police later evacuated the corpses and dropped them at the palace of the District Head of Batsari, Tukur Muazu Ruma, which triggered a protest by angry youth.

The angry youth later took the corpses in vehicles to the palace of the Emir of Katsina and Katsina Government House.

Governor Aminu Masari had addressed them and called on them to remain calm as the government was taking steps to address the problem.

(NAN)

