Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Bello preach sacrifice at Eid-el-Kabir

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has urged Nigerians, particularly the Muslim faithful, to remember the purpose of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, which he said, is to commemorate the trials and triumph of Prophet Ibrahim.

He made the call in a Sallah message through his Media Adviser, Ola Awoniyi, as he admonished Nigerians to be steadfast in their commitment to building the nation of their dream.

“I urge all to take inspiration from the exemplary virtues demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim through his sacrifice, patience, steadfastness, generosity and obedience to Allah’s command and constituted authority,” the statement read in part.

Mr Lawan, who is in Saudi Arabia participating in the Hajj, also enjoined Nigerians to always remember their shared heritage and destiny of national greatness and to be guided by the Nigerian spirit of firm confidence as they tackle the contemporary challenges of nation-building.

In a similar message, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, asked Nigerian Muslims to rededicate themselves to the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

The Speaker, who is also in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj, said the teachings of the Holy Prophet should be replicated by all Nigerians.

In a statement by his Media Adviser, Lanre Lasisi, the lawmaker said Eid-el-Kabir is a festival of sacrifice that reminds one of the needs for sacrifice and obedience.

“It is my strong belief that if the charity and generosity displayed by the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) to the less-privileged and the community are replicated by every one of us, the greatness Nigeria desires is assured.

“As we go out to observe the Eid-el Kabir, I also urge our entire Muslim community and our pilgrims, who are preparing to return home, having completed the Hajj, to pray for the unity and prosperity of Nigeria.

“I also urge us to celebrate the festival with all modesty and the knowledge that the period is meant to share and show love,” the Speaker said and prayed for Allah’s blessings to be on Nigeria and Nigerians.

The message of the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, was no different as he said the celebration is not only to mark Eid-ul-Adha but to “perform the acts of ibada which are sacrifice, friendship, generosity, mercy, forgiveness.”

These acts he said, prove one’s love for Allah and for fellow humans, with the most widespread being the distribution of food and other gift items to the less privileged.

While congratulating Muslim faithful across the country, Mr Bello said his m administration has done its best in the last three and a half years to implement the ‘Next Level’ agenda on all fronts.

“Of course, the progress we have made would not have been possible without the sacrifice, understanding and commitment of our citizens. In particular, our civil servants have had to exercise uncommon patience as we laboured to sanitise and digitise our workforce and payroll.

“I am therefore overjoyed that we have been able to update to July 2019 payments to every cleared worker. I appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari’s for his roles getting the Bailout to us. It is heartwarming to note that today, Kogi State government no longer owes its Civil Servants. We intend to keep payments prompt going forward.

“In deciding to approach Kogites for a renewal of the mandate which Almighty God who rules in the affairs of men bestowed upon me in such exceptional circumstances about 37 months ago, I am not running on sympathy, but on a record of landmark achievements, and the need to consolidate them,” he said.

The governor assured that he will not relent in placing the overall interests of the state above all else if re-elected for a second term on November 16.

“The pursuit of happiness, harmony, cohesion, unity, security, political stability, progress, equity, justice and above all prosperity which formed the bedrock of my first term will still characterise my second term.

“Government will continue to guard jealously the peace and security, especially the inviolability of the person and property, which the Almighty God has enabled us to bring our people, and to which Kogites have become accustomed.

“Those who will attempt to rupture same or reverse our gains in this regard in their quest for political power at all costs will find us both vigilant and unforgiving,” he said.