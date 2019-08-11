PDP wins all seats in Bayelsa LG elections

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all eight seats in the local government election in Bayelsa State. The election was conducted by the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (BYSIEC) on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bayelsa has eight LGAs. The All Progressives Congress (APC) did not partake in the election because of some alleged irregularities.

The Returning Officer, Frank Ebikumor, on Sunday in Yenagoa announced that Dengiye Ubarugu of the PDP polled 42,539 votes to defeat the candidate of ADC who polled 1,031 votes in Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA.

In Southern-Ijaw, the Returning Officer, Nwiwu Johnson, announced that Nigeria Kia of the PDP scored 107,150 to defeat the candidate of the AD who scored 2,489 votes.

In Ekeremor LGA, the Returning Officer, Victor Ayibatonye, announced that Perekeme Petula emerged winner with 62,529 votes, as other parties had no vote.

Also, in Sagbama LGA, where Governor Seriake Dickson hails from, the Returning Officer, ThankGod Apere, announced that Alah Embeleakpo had 96,468 votes as other parties had no vote.

Advertisement

In Brass LGA, the Returning Officer, Timothy Ogiaba, announced that Victor Isaiah of the PDP scored 28,667 votes while LP scored 2,948 votes.

Read also:

Ogbia LGA, Ebiye Ogoli, the Returning Officer, announced that Turner Ebinyo of the PDP scored 17,661 votes to defeat the ADC candidate who scored 1,017.

And in Yenagoa, the Returning Officer, Good-head Abraham, declared that Uroupaye Nimizuoa of the PDP scored 98,831 votes to defeat Lawrence Kwokwo of ADC who scored 636 votes.

In his remarks, Remember Ogbe, the BYSIEC Chairman, said the process was peaceful in all the areas where elections were conducted.

(NAN)