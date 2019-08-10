Guinea’s Alfa Conde meets Buhari in Daura

‎Guinean President, Alpha Condé

President of Guinea, Alpha Conde, on Saturday, met President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina State.

According to a statement by the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, President Conde is in Daura for Eid El-Kabir celebrations.

He said the visiting president would attend the Eid prayers with President Buhari on Sunday and be treated to the traditional Durbar display at the palace of the Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk.

Mr Shehu said President Conde would also be conferred with a traditional title by the Daura Emirate.

The Guinean leader, who was earlier received by the Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State, at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, ”was greeted by excited, young members of Daura community and colourful horse riders at the helipad close to President Buhari’s country home.”

Read also: I’ll uphold party supremacy – Buhari

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

The presidential aide stated that Mr Conde’s visit would provide an opportunity to reinforce the strong relationship between the two leaders and both nations, and for them to engage in discussions on bilateral and global matters.

“It will also provide an opportunity for the visiting President to share in the rich history of Daura, which is the linchpin of Hausa society, ethnically,” he added.(NAN).

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.