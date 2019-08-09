Eid-el-Kabir: Buhari departs Abuja for Daura

President Buhari arriving Daura, Katsina State ahead of The APC Ward Congresses holding Nationwide today
President Buhari in Daura, Katsina State

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday departed Abuja for his hometown, Daura, Katsina State to observe the Eid-el-Kabir.

The federal government had on Tuesday declared August 12 and 13 as public holidays to mark the 2019 Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Buhari and members of his family annually observe the Eid-El-Kabir break in Daura, Katsina State.

The president, alongside members of his entourage departed the Presidential Villa for Katsina via the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, after observing the two Raka’at Friday prayer at the State House Mosque.

While in Daura, the president is expected to perform the usual religious obligation of slaughtering rams immediately after the Eid-El-Kabir prayer session on Sunday.

Mr Buhari is expected back in Abuja after the Sallah break as he planned to preside over two-day induction retreat for Ministers-designate from August 19 to 20 in Abuja.

The ministers-designate are also expected to be sworn-in by the president on August 21.

(NAN)

