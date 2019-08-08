APC suspends Kogi Deputy Governor

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Kogi State chapter, on Thursday, suspended the state Deputy Governor, Simon Achuba, from the party over alleged anti party activities before, during and after the 2019 general elections.

The state Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Bello, who disclosed this at a press conference in Lokoja, said the suspension was approved by the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party with recommendations of the disciplinary committee of the party.

Mr Bello said the disciplinary committee was constituted by the Iyano ward and Ibaji Local Government chapters of APC to investigate petitions alleging anti party activities of Mr Achuba during the general elections.

He said the petitions alleged that Mr Achuba had discretely and openly worked for the candidates of the opposition parties during the Presidential, National and State Assembly elections in February and March, across the state.

He said they also discovered that Mr Achuba acted against the candidates of APC on which platform he held the exalted position of a deputy governor of the state and indicted him.

The committee, according to Mr Bello, recommended Mr Achuba’s suspension to be followed by his expulsion if he did not show any remorse at the end of the day.

“As we are all aware, the All Progressives Congress does not condone acts of indiscipline, indiscretion and anti-party activities from any party member, no matter how highly placed.

“His series of reckless, damaging and unsubstantiated allegations against government of Kogi State constitute a serious violation of Article 21A(ii), (v) and (vii) of the APC constitution, amounting to acts of disloyalty and embarrassment to the party,” he said.

The chairman pointed out that the decision of the SWC would be communicated to the APC National Working Committee (NWC) for further directives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state House of Assembly had on Wednesday commenced an impeachment process against the deputy governor over alleged gross misconduct.

The impeachment process was sequel to the adoption of a petition signed by 21 members of the House.

They alleged, among others, that Mr Achuba’s damning allegations against Bello’s administration on national television stations and other media organisations portrayed the governor, the state and the APC in bad light.

(NAN)