EFCC hands over property seized from Nigeria’s ex-military chief to NEDC

The Nigerian government has continued with the forfeiture of properties belonging to the late Air Marshal, Alex Badeh.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday handed over a 13-bedroom one-storey building and a basement to the management of North East Development Commission (NEDC).

This was disclosed In a statement signed by the commission’s spokesperson, Tony Orilade.

The building located at No 6, Ogun River Street, Maitama, Abuja, was handed over by the EFCC Director of Operations, Muhammed Umar, who represented the Acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the EFCC handed over another building located in Abuja to the Voice of Nigeria (VON) as its new headquarters.

In his remarks, Mr Magu congratulated the NEDC, urging the agency to utilise the structure to the benefit of the staff of the Commission and the country at large.

“I wish to congratulate the management and staff of the NEDC on taking the ownership of this beautiful edifice. I equally want to implore the Commission to put the property into maximum use for the benefit of the staff of the Commission and the country at large.”

According to the statement, Mr Magu said that the commission was committed to continuing living up to its constitutional mandate of ridding the country of corruption, by applying diligence in its investigation and prosecution.

He noted that the EFCC will not rest on its oars in tracing and recovering of looted funds and properties procured with proceeds of crime.

Responding to the gesture, the Chairman of NEDC, Paul Tarfa, appreciated the gesture and promised to cooperate with the EFCC and the federal government in the fight against corruption.

“We are grateful to the federal government and EFCC for allowing us to use this place permanently as office or liaison office, here in Abuja. We appreciate this gesture because we understand that ministries and other departments and agencies have been trying to get this place but because of the importance government attaches to NEDC, we are glad that we have been considered for this.

“So we thank you because, without the cooperation of the EFCC, and the support of the government, other ministries would have gotten it. Please, convey our gratitude to the Chairman of the EFCC,” Mr Tarfa said.

Mr Badeh served as the 18th Chief of Air Staff and the 15th Chief of Defence Staff of Nigeria.

He died from gunshot injuries he sustained after his vehicle was attacked by unknown gunmen along Abuja-Keffi road on December 18, 2018.

At the time of his death, he was being prosecuted for a N3.9 billion fraud he allegedly committed as the defence chief under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court in March presided over by Okon Abang ordered the forfeiture of all properties belonging to the late Air Marshal to the federal government through the EFCC.

The judge also ordered that the Corporate Affairs Commission should be notified of the ruling.