EFCC to arraign ex-INEC chairman Maurice Iwu for money laundering

Former INEC Chairman, Maurice Iwu
Former INEC Chairman, Maurice Iwu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign a former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Maurice Iwu.

EFCC’s acting spokesperson, Tony Orilade, confirmed the planned arraignment in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

He, however, did not disclose when the former INEC chairman would appear in court.

Mr Iwu would be arraigned at a Federal High Court in Lagos on a four-count charge bordering on money laundering.

The former chairman is alleged to have between December 2014 and March 2015, aided the concealment of N1.2 billion.

The said sum was in the bank account of Bioresources Institute of Nigeria Limited domiciled in the United Bank for Africa, (UBA) PLC.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Mr Iwu is a Nigerian Professor of Pharmacognosy who was appointed Chairman of the INEC in June 2005 and was removed from office in April 2010. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.