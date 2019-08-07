What I’ll do about Bauchi, Edo assembly crises – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday in Abuja said that he will work with the relevant constitutional bodies to resolve the crises rocking the Houses of Assembly in Bauchi and Edo states.

The president stated this when he received in audience, members of the Bauchi House of Assembly as well as other stakeholders in the state.

“I am aware of the problem in Edo and Bauchi states and I try to appreciate my position as the President, the political situation vis a vis the constitution of our country, the role of the commissioners of police and the party. I always like to be on the side of the constitution,” President Buhari said.

He promised to liaise with the Minister of Justice when sworn in, and the Inspector General of Police, to ensure that the rights of the constituencies and individuals were not abused in any form.

The president, however, urged the members not to give up their rights and the rights of those who elected them, charging them not to compromise on their individual integrity so as not to divide the House and the party.

He advised them to stay firm, bearing in mind their responsibilities to their constituencies and always keep the party in the state and at the centre informed.

The party members led by the national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, had briefed the president on events leading to the crisis in the House.

The Bauchi assembly is split into two factions, one loyal to the Governor Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party. The other, believed to be the majority of the lawmakers, consists of members of the APC.

