University employs professor sacked for criticising Nigerians’ maltreatment in Ghana

The Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State, on Wednesday offered employment to Augustine Nwagbara, a Nigerian professor who was sacked by a Ghanaian university.

Mr Nwagbara was in June sent away from the University of Education, Winneba, where he was on sabbatical, after a video of him addressing an informal meeting of Nigerians in Ghana went viral.

In the video, the professor was seen lambasting the authorities for maltreating Nigerians in Ghana and urged his colleagues to employ the Nigerian media to take up the fight.

But Ghanaian authorities and the university described the video as inciting and a threat to peace.

He was also arrested and interrogated by the Ghanaian Police Service over the viral video but was later released.

The Vice-Chancellor of AE-FUNAI, Chinedum Nwajiuba, on Wednesday, organised a grand home-coming reception for the professor where he offered him the opportunity to complete his sabbatical at the university.

Mr Nwajiuba alongside other senior staff of the university, at the reception held at the Vice-Chancellor’s Conference Room, assured Mr Nwagbara of his support.

He said he would do everything possible to make his stay in AE-FUNAI comfortable and remarkable.

“We need to get back our pride, we are great people and you are an enviable example,” added Mr Nwajuba.

He said the young university needs serious-minded people like Mr Nwagbara and urged him to leave the University of Lagos and stay permanently in AE-FUNAI.

“You must believe in something, stand on what you believe”, Mr Nwajiuba said.

The VC, who was very excited, said the university community was proud of Mr Nwagbara and was glad to welcome him in its midst.
The DVC (Administration), Philip Omoke, told the gathering that it was the kind of reception to give to a hero and an achiever.

Responding to the accolades, an excited Mr Nwagbara said he was proud to be in AE-FUNAI and a Nigerian.

He took time to relay his ordeal in Ghana after making the video about the education system in Ghana and the place of Nigeria academia there and in the West Africa sub-region and the video went viral

He asked to be given opportunity while in the university to tell Nigerians what they can gain by promoting their education system and stated that this can best happen through public lectures.

He promised to show gratitude to the university by organising a public lecture this year that would be made a media event.

