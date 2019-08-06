Nigeria promotes 1780 senior civil servants — FULL LIST

Related News

About 1,780 senior civil servants have been promoted in the federal civil service under the 2018 Directorate Level promotion exercise.

The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), the agency responsible for recruiting and promoting federal workers, approved the promotion of the senior officers from Salary Grade Levels 14 to 15, 15 to 16 and 16 to 17, with effect from January 1, 2018.

The promotion examination which held July 2018 was conducted for both professional and administrative cadres in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for them to be promoted to the next level

The delay of the promotion examination result had generated controversies among top civil servants. Most of them said the delay was stagnating the career progression of the affected top civil servants’

According to details of the promotion exclusively obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, which was signed by the chairman of the FCSC, Tukur Ingawa, 327 of the promoted civil servants are in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Out of the 327 in the Office, 76 were moved to Salary Grade Level 17. 70 of them are administrative officers, three are librarians and two are programme analysts and one a statistician.

Also, 135 civil servants from the Office were promoted to salary grade level 16. Out of the 135, 121 are administrative officers, seven are librarians, four statisticians and one a computer engineer.

In the same office, 116 civil servants were promoted to salary grade level 15. Out of the 116, 106 are administrative officer, five are programme analysts, four librarians and one computer engineer.

Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development

In the Mines and steel ministry, six civil servants were promoted. One was promoted to Salary grade level 17 as the Inspector of Mines.

While five was promoted to salary grade level 15. Out of the five, two are Scientific officers, one is inspector of mines and the other two are geologists.

Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation

Eight federal civil servants got promoted in the Surveyor-General’s office. Two were promoted to salary grade level 17, four were promoted to salary grade level 16 and two were promoted to Salary grade level 15.

Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment

In the ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, 26 federal civil servants were promoted. One was promoted to salary grade 17. Four were promoted to salary grade level 16 and 21 were promoted to salary grade level 15.

Federal Ministry of Information and Culture

Thirty civil servants were promoted in the information and culture ministry. Four were promoted to salary grade level 17. Three out of the four are cultural officers and one archivist.

Eight were promoted to salary grade level 16 while 18 were promoted to Salary grade level 16.

Federal Ministry of Health

Seventy-nine civil servants got promoted in the ministry of health. 20 were promoted to salary grade level 17. 21 were promoted to salary grade level 16. 38 were promoted to salary grade level 15

Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs

Six civil servants got promoted in the ministry of Niger Delta Affairs. Two were promoted to salary grade level 17 out of the eight. One got promoted to salary grade level 16 while three were promoted to salary grade level 15.

Federal Ministry of Justice

Sixty-one civil servants got promoted in the ministry of Justice. 19 were promoted to salary grade level 17. 31 were promoted to salary grade level 16 and 11 were promoted to salary grade level 15.

Office of the Accountant-General of the federation

A total of 148 civil servants were promoted in the office of the Accountant- General. Out of these, 28 were promoted to salary grade level 17, 48 were promoted to salary grade level 16 while 72 were promoted to salary grade level 15.

Federal Ministry of Education

Three hundred and ninety-five civil servants got promoted in the federal ministry of education. 40 of them were promoted to salary grade level 17,125 were promoted to salary grade level 16 and 230 were promoted to salary grade level 15

Federal Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Development

Eighty-one civil servants got promoted in the Agricultural and Rural Development ministry. 11 were promoted to salary grade level 17, 23 were promoted to salary grade level 16 while 47 were promoted to salary grade level 15.

Federal Ministry of Youth and Sport Development

Nineteen civil servants got promoted in the ministry of Youth and Sports Development. Two were promoted to salary grade level 17. 15 were promoted to salary grade level 16 while two were promoted to salary grade level 15.

Federal Ministry of Water Resources

Eleven civil servants got promoted in the ministry of water resources. Two were promoted to salary grade level 17. One was promoted to salary grade level 16 while eight got promoted to salary grade level 15.

Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development

Four people got promoted in the women’s affairs ministry. One got promoted to salary grade level 17 while three were promoted to salary grade level 16.

Ministry of defence

Two hundred and forty-three civil servants were promoted in the ministry of defence. Out of which Seven civil servants were promoted to salary grade level 17. 49 were promoted to salary grade level 16 while 187 were promoted to salary grade level 15.

Bureau of Public Procurement

A total of 52 senior officials were promoted in the Bureau of Public Procurement. Eight top officials were promoted to salary grade level 17. 17 were promoted to salary grade level 16 while 27 were promoted to salary grade level 15.

Federal Ministry of Environment

Six senior officials from the Ministry of Environment were promoted. Out of which one top official was promoted to salary grade level 17. Three were promoted to salary grade level 16 while Two were promoted to salary grade level 15.

Ministry of Power, Works and Housing (Power)

Four top officials were promoted in the power ministry, Out of which one top official was promoted to salary grade level 17. Two were promoted to salary grade level 16 while one was also promoted to salary grade level 15.

Ministry of Power, Works and Housing (Works)

Twenty-eight senior officials were promoted in the works ministry, out of which six officials were promoted to salary grade level 17, 12 promoted to salary grade level 16 while 10 were promoted to salary grade level 15.

Ministry of Power, Works and Housing (Housing)

Thirty-eight senior officials were also promoted in the housing sector. 12 were promoted to salary grade level 17, 10 were promoted to salary grade level 16 while 16 were promoted to salary grade level 15.

Office of the Auditor-General for the federation

Sixty civil servants were promoted in the office Auditor’s General. Out of the 60, eight senior officers were promoted to salary grade level 17, 20 were promoted to salary grade level 16 while 32 were promoted to salary grade level 15.

Ministry of Foreign affairs

Forty-eight civil servants also got promoted at the ministry of foreign affairs. 24 officials were promoted to salary grade level 17, nine were promoted to salary grade level 16 while 15 were promoted to salary grade level 15.

Ministry of Interior (Police Education)

Ninety-two officials got promoted at the Ministry of Interior. Two were promoted to salary grade level 17. 13 were promoted to salary grade level 16 while 77 were promoted to salary grade level 15.

