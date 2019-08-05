Nigeria’s security challenges topped discussions at State House last week

Related News

The State House played host to many visitors last week.

One major issue that was discussed at the meetings was the security situation across Nigeria.

Here are some highlights from the State House last week:

Tuesday

President Buhari on Tuesday received some elders and leaders of thought from Ogun State at the State House.

The delegation was led by the state governor, Dapo Abiodun. They came to thank the president for honouring late Moshood Abiola, an indigene of the state with the highest honour of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), for his ultimate sacrifice in enthroning democracy.

During the meeting, the president described the late Moshood Abiola as a bridge-builder who could have prevented the religious and tribal issues besetting the country now from happening, if he had been allowed to rule Nigeria.

The delegation, which presented a big talking drum to the president, also seized the opportunity to solicit for the rehabilitation of some federal roads as well as other critical infrastructure in the state.

Wednesday

News of the death of an official of the State House, Tijani Yusuf, was announced.

The death was announced by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

Mr Yusuf was the Special Assistant (Special Duties) to Jalal Arabi, Permanent Secretary of the State House until his demise.

He died on Wednesday morning after a brief illness.

The business of the day kicked in full gear when traditional rulers from the South-west zone of the country, led by the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, arrived the Presidential Villa.

President Buhari played host to the visitors. Channels Television reported that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Inspector-General of Police were also at the meeting.

The major point of discussion at the meeting was the security situation in Nigeria.

Mr Buhari outlined some of the steps his administration is taking to address Nigeria’s security challenges.

Some of the steps the president outlined include increasing the number of security personnel and installing “CCTVs on highways and other strategic locations so that activities in some of those hidden places can be exposed.”

Briefing State House correspondents shortly after the meeting, the Ooni said the Nigerian government has ‘agreed’ to allow state governors in the South-west employ community policing strategies to curb the rising spate of insecurity in the region.

The monarch also said the meeting adopted several technology-based approaches to tackle insecurity in the region.

He said they agreed with the president that modern technology such as drones will be deployed in the region to “fast track very rapid monitoring of our forests”.

Thursday

On Thursday, the president met with the Director-General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Guy Ryder.

During the meeting, Mr Ryder told the president that he was in Nigeria to attend the Global Youth Employment Forum where over 60 countries had gathered to address practically the most pressing challenge of finding decent jobs for young people.

He also expressed the commitment of the organisation to existing partnership and cooperation with Nigeria.

President Buhari used the opportunity to congratulate the international organisation on its 100th anniversary.

The president restated the commitment of his administration to creating jobs for the youthful population of Nigeria.