Coza Rape Scandal: Nigerians react to Pastor Fatoyinbo’s pulpit return

Biodun Fatoyinbo [Photo: Instagram]
Biodun Fatoyinbo [Photo: Instagram]

One month after Biodun Fatoyinbo, founder and senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) stepped down after being accused of rape, he returned to the pulpit on Sunday.

Mr Fatoyinbo stepped down in July after hundreds of protesters stormed the church’s headquarters in Abuja and its branch in Lagos.

The protests were in reaction to the allegation made by Busola Dakolo, a photographer and wife of popular Nigeria singer, Timi Dakolo. Mrs Dakolo alleged that the pastor raped her twice when she was a teenager.

On Sunday, the pastor delivered the sermon titled “Sudden Victories.”

Last week, a member of the church’s board of trustees, Obafemi Banigbe, also resigned from the church.

Several Nigerians took to social media to react to Mr Fatoyinbo’s return to the pulpit.

See some of the reactions on Twitter below.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.